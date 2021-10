Grand Meadow holds down Lyle-Pacelli football team

The Grand Meadow football team beat Lyle-Pacelli (0-6 overall) 40-14 in GM Friday.

Dustin Copley ran for 85 yards and two scores for GM (6-1 overall).

GM STATS

Passing: Taylor Glynn, 9-for-12, 195, TD

Receiving: Dustin Copley, 3-for-77; Jacob Kerrins, 2-for-57; Corbin Ludemann, 1-for-31; Jace Kraft, 2-for-20; Wesely Soltau, 1-for-10, TD

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 8-for-85, 2 TDs; Glynn, 3-for-64, TD; Isaac Harmening, 9-for-23; Dustin Stesjkal, 4-for-20; Jaylen Renfro, 2-for-10; Alex Stevens, 3-for-5

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 9-for-25, 117, TD, INT

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 4-for-45; Chase Bauer, 1-for-33; Dylan Regenshied, 1-for-20; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-9, TD; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-7; Brady Tufte, 1-for-3

Rushing: Jon Whalen, 7-for-55, TD; Truckenmiller, 7-for-6; Trey Anderson, 4-for-5; Luke Weaver, 2-for-2; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-1