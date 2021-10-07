Get to Know: Austin senior Nadia Vaughn

Published 8:17 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

By rockyhulne

Austin’s Nadia Vaughn turns the corner at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Nadia Vaughn is a senior on the Austin cross country team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I run both cross country and track.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: The sections meet of my sophomore cross country season. I broke my personal record at my favorite course.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Being an athlete has not only taught me how to be a great leader, but I’ve also learned that there is always  room for improvement.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: My coach, Tony Einertson. 

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: Minnesota Wild

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: On our way to a meet a couple years ago a bird flew into the bus and shattered the windshield. 

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: An injury my junior year that was a major setback for my cross country season. 

Q: What is your dream job?

A: A dentist

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Any type of pasta my dad makes.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to study pre-dentistry and continue running cross country and track at a four-year university. After that, I hope to head to dental school and graduate with my DDS degree.

