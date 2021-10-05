Funeral notice: Thomas J. Purcell, 95

Published 9:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Daily Herald

May 14, 1926-Oct. 3, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Thomas J. Purcell, 95, Austin, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 3, in Austin at Sacred Heart Care Center.

A private family memorial Mass will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church. The service will be available for viewing Saturday, Oct. 9, on Clasen-Jordan Mortuary’s website. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic’s Austin Hospice or St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

clasenjordan.com

