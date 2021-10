July 3, 1940-Oct. 13, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Richard Epley, 81, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 13, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a rosary at 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

www.mayerfh.com