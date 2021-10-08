Dr. Joey Page: Survey will collect feedback on APS district operations

Hello, and happy fall! We would first like to thank you for all your help in helping Austin Public Schools kick off the 2021-22 school year so smoothly. With so much going on right now, it is humbling to see the support of the Austin community for our students and schools.

Last week was my first homecoming as Austin superintendent, and I have to say, it was a very enjoyable time. All the festivities brought back some amazing memories, and I’m looking forward to making new ones as we move forward into the future. As part of that moving forward, APS is working to develop the next iteration of our strategic roadmap, which helps guide our decisions, lay out our goals, and ensure we maintain our high expectations for students.

My team and I are determined to collaborate and communicate effectively with you, our stakeholders during this process, and we know that a successful strategic plan must include feedback from our community. We would like to better understand your thoughts on what the district is doing well, areas where we could improve, and where we should focus our planning over the next few years.

To collect your feedback, a postcard is being mailed to each district resident. The postcard outlines how to access the online survey along with an access code. If you do not have internet access, please contact the District Office at 507-460-1900 to receive a paper copy.

The postcard is scheduled to be in mailboxes mid to late October with a survey deadline of Nov. 8. Please keep an eye open for the mailing and take a few minutes to complete the survey. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions, LLC, an independent education research firm assisting with our research, to protect your confidentiality.

Again, we know that without the support of the community, our schools and programs wouldn’t be as strong as they are. We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and comments on the future of APS, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our district and Austin as a whole.