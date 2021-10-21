Cougars edge out Southland football team

Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Southland football team lost its regular season finale when it lost to Mabel-Canton (4-4 overall) 21-20 in Adams Wednesday.

Mabel-Canton scored a TD with 1:32 left in the game to take the lead for good. MC had just one rushing attempt.

“We couldn’t stop their offense, they just kept running the ball down our throat,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said. “They’re so fundamentally sound and they block so well.

Harrison Hanna threw two TDs for the Rebels (4-4 overall).

SOUTHLAND STATS

Rushing: Brendan Kennedy, 7-for-61, TD; Harrison Hanna, 2-for-29; Isaac Felten, 1-for-2

Passing: Harrison Hanna, 8-for-17, 129, 2 TDs, INT

Receiving: Jack Brueggeman, 2-for-67, TD; Brendan Kennedy, 2-for-66; Isaac Felten, 4-for-40, TD

