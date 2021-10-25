Convictions: Oct. 10-16

—Lacey Dawn Clay, 35, of Alden was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must follow several conditions.

—Danio Dorres, 32, of Rochester was sentenced to five years of probation for felony third-degree drugs – possess schedule I or II narcotic in a park zone. He must follow several conditions.

—Michael Charles Frost, 33, of Faribault was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served.

—Anthony Barrett Graham, 37, of Faribault was sentenced to 22 months in prison for felony failure to appear on a felony charge. He must pay $1,061 in fines. The sentence is concurrent with another case.

—Larry Dean Mensing, 63, of Owatonna was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault – subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions and pay $9,360.80 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

—Miesha Courtney Neely, 36, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fourth-degree assault – peace officer – demonstrable bodily harm. She must perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines.

—Jade Marie Parker, 28, of Shakopee was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fictitious emergency call. She must pay $85 in fines. She received credit for 180 days served.

—Kron Dvonte Girsham Stevenson, 21, of Albert Lea was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Paw Ler Wah, 36, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve two years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in an additional 335 days in jail. He received credit for six days served.

—Jacob Harm Wilde, 43, of Lyle was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay $260 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must spend 24 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $100 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for six days served.

—Jeremy Ashley Winkel, 40, of Rochester was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor threats of violence (reduced from a felony level charge). He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for six days served. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – correctional employee – demonstrable bodily harm (reduced from a felony level charge). He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.