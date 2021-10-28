Codie Aker, 17

Codie Aker, age 17, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home in Austin. Codie James Aker was born on October 16, 2004, in Austin to Mikki Aker. He was dedicated to the Cornerstone Church in 2004. Codie attended Lyle High School and recently began attending Connections Academy online. He began working in 2021 at Arby’s in Austin and was part of their Champions of Hope Organization. Codie enjoyed playing basketball and football, shooting trap, playing and listening to music. He was a social butterfly; he loved to hang out with his friends and family and was always willing to help someone in need. Codie enjoyed staying active by riding bike and scooter and most recently had started lifting weights at the YMCA. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Codie is survived by his parents, Mikki (Randy) Aker, Brandon Wagner; grandmother, Yvonne Aker; siblings, Christopher Lee Aker of Kindred, ND, Morgan (Mike) Skoglund of Thompson, IA, Nathan Wagner of Austin, and Jeremy Wagner of Austin; nephews Owen, Ryder and Krew; niece, Charlie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Aker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Cornerstone Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Memorials are preferred to Codie’s Family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.