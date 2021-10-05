Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley is opening its doors under new ownership, the Penz Automotive Group. The dealership will remain in the same location at 120 E Grant St.

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley will continue to be a location to purchase new Chevrolet and Buick models and quality pre-owned vehicles. Service and maintenance work will continue there as well.

“We are honored to be a part of the Spring Valley community and look forward to developing our relationships in town,” said Todd Penz, owner of Penz Auto. “Our focus is on providing exceptional automotive support while still being a neighborly, local organization.”

More information about the Penz Automotive Group can be found at www.penzauto.com.