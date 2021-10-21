Cardinals topple Athletics

Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Daily Herald

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat Lyle-Pacelli  (0-7 overall) 64-12 in Lyle Wednesday.

Chase Johnson ran for 137 yards and three scores for LO (6-2 overall).

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 9-for-23, 57

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 10-for-45; Jon Whalen, 7-for-28; Truckenmiller, 10-for-21, TD; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-10

Receiving: Dylan Regensheid, 2-for-23; Trey Anderson, 3-for-21, TD; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-6; Whalen, 1-for-5; Brady Tufte, 2-for-2

LO STATS

Passing: Layne Bird, 3-for-4, 29, TD; Chase Johnson, 2-for-4, 24, TD

Receiving: Camden Hungerholt, 2-for-29, TD; Gavin Sweeney, 1-for-24, TD

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 4-for-137, 3 TDs; Tanner Olson, 4-for-104, 2 TDs; Morgan Jasper, 9-for-87, TD; 3-for-40; Camden Hungerholt, 2-for-16; Carson Roe, 2-for-8; Ryder Stern, 5-for-2

More News

Grand Meadow doubles up Kingsland

Cougars edge out Southland football team

Packers score big for first win of the season

Awesome Blossoms take down Medford

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections