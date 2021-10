The LeRoy-Ostrander football team powered past Spring Grove (2-3 overall) 46-6 in LeRoy Friday.

Chase Johnson ran for 100 yards, while throwing for three scores and Morgan Jasper had two rushing TDs for the Cardinals (4-2 overall).

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 14-for-100; Morgan Jasper, 16-for-66, 2 TDs; Layne Bird, 3-for-48

Passing: Johnson, 11-for-26, 213, 3 TD

Receiving: Tristan Lewison, 6-for-184, 2 TDs