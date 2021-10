The LeRoy-Ostrander football team toppled Houston (2-5 overall) 57-6 in LeRoy Friday.

Chase Johnson ran for 184 yards and four scores for LO (5-2 overall).

LO STATS

Passing: Chase Johnson, 4-for-8, 70, INT

Receiving: Gavin Sweeny, 2-for-59

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 21-for-184, 4 TDs; Layne Bird, 6-for-111, TD; Morgan Jasper, 5-for-40; Ryder Stern, 5-for-34, TD; Dane Schumann, 1-for-1, TD