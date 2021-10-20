Bucs sweep Awesome Blossoms to close season

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost its final match of the regular season when it fell to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 in BP Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had 12 digs and 11 set assists for BP (5-18 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 11 set assists, 2 ace serves, 12 digs; Sierra Larson, 3 kills, 12 digs, 2 ace serves, 1 block; Grace Krjejci, 3 kills, 13 digs; Abby Hefling, 5 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 digs; Haven Carlson, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Anna Pauly, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 9 digs, 5 set assists