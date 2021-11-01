Bruins wrap up a weekend sweep from Wings
Published 8:25 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021
The Austin Bruins scored a weekend sweep over the Aberdeen Wings when they won 4-2 in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday night.
Matys Brassard and Alex Trombley scored third period goals to ice the game for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 2 2 – 4
Aberdeen 1 1 0 – 2
First period
(AB) Landry Schmuck (Cade Neilson) 18:48
Second period
(A) Jens Richards (Carson Riddle, Therien Thiesing) 3:44
(AB) Seamus Campbell (Anthony Messuri, Devon Carlstrom) 6:15
(A) Jack Malinski (Sutter Muzzatti, Gavin Morrissey) 13:14
Third period
(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard, Thiesing) 6:10
(A) Alex Trombley (Richards, Riddle) 12:27
Shots: Austin – 24; Aberdeen – 31
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Aberdeen – 0-for-6