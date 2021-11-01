Bruins wrap up a weekend sweep from Wings

The Austin Bruins scored a weekend sweep over the Aberdeen Wings when they won 4-2 in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday night.

Matys Brassard and Alex Trombley scored third period goals to ice the game for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 2 – 4

Aberdeen 1 1 0 – 2

First period

(AB) Landry Schmuck (Cade Neilson) 18:48

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (Carson Riddle, Therien Thiesing) 3:44

(AB) Seamus Campbell (Anthony Messuri, Devon Carlstrom) 6:15

(A) Jack Malinski (Sutter Muzzatti, Gavin Morrissey) 13:14

Third period

(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard, Thiesing) 6:10

(A) Alex Trombley (Richards, Riddle) 12:27

Shots: Austin – 24; Aberdeen – 31

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Aberdeen – 0-for-6