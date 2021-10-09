Bruins bring down Norsemen with a third period push
Published 10:07 pm Friday, October 8, 2021
The Austin Bruins rallied for four third period goals to beat the Saint Cloud Norsemen (4-5 overall) 5-3 in St. Cloud Friday.
Carson Riddle scored his sixth goal of the season for the Bruins (6-2-1 overall) on a short handed empty net opportunity to seal the game with 14 seconds left.
Jens Richards added two goals and Hudson Hodges had 24 saves.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 4 — 5
SC 1 1 1 — 3
First period
(SC) Brandon Lajoie (Blake Perpix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 14:56
Second period
(A) Jens Richards (Alex Trombley, Franklin Dovorany) 1:28
(SC) Kade Peterson (Blake Perbix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 16:02
Third period
(A) Richards (Dovorany, Trombley) 8:24
(SC) Perbix (penalty shot) 11:54
(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Therien Thiesing, Dylan Gajewski) 13:25
(A) Austin Salani (Trombley, Richards) 14:10
(A) Carson Riddle (empty net, short handed) 19:46
Shots: Austin — 28; St Cloud — 27
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-3; St. Cloud — 2-for-5