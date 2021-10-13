Bruins Acquire John Larkin from Odessa

The Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League have acquired John Larkin from the Odessa Jackalopes in exchange for defensemen Frank Dovorany.

Larkin was selected 49th overall in the 2021 NAHL Supplemental Draft by Odessa. Larkin is a native of Detroit, Michigan and at 6’1’’, 183 lbs. brings size to the blue line. Larkin has played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Youngstown Phantoms and most recently the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2020-21 season. Larkin tallied 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and was a plus-10 for the Lumberjacks. John is the cousin of former Bruin and current Western Michigan Bronco, Hugh Larkin.

Bruins take on the Bismarck Bobcats this weekend, Oct. 15 and 16, at Riverside Arena. Tickets are on sale now by visiting Austin Hy-Vee, Games People Play, or at AustinBruins.com.