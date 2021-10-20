BP seventh grader wins Gopher Meet

The Blooming Prairie girls cross country team crowned its first conference champ since 1999 as the BP boys took second and the BP girls finished third at the seven-team Gopher Conference Meet in New Richland Tuesday.

BP seventh grader Gloria Hernandez made history when she took first place with a time of 21:37. She is BP’s first conference is BP’s first girl champ since Serena Schewe.

Hosea Baker took fourth and Jesse Cardenas took sixth for the BP boys.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. WEM/JWP 50; 2. NRHEG 50; 3. BP 56; 4. Maple River 89; 5. Medford 90

BP: Gloria Hernandez (first, 21:37); Chloe McCarthy (eighth, 23:50); Emily Miller (13th, 25:11); Emily Anderson (18th, 26:40); Abby Smith (20th, 26:55)

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. WEM/JWP 30; 2. BP 79; 3. NRHEG 83; 4. Medford 83; 5. Maple River 103; 6. Hayfield 132

BP: Hosea Baker (fourth, 18:44); Jesse Cardenas (sixth, 19:10); Tyler Forystek (16th, 19:59); Stephen Fennell (28th, 21:14); Jaxon Harberts (30th, 21:27)