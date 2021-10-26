Blooming Prairie volleyball team opens postseason with a win over Rochester Lourdes

The No. 17 seeded Blooming Prairie volleyball team ousted No. 16 Rochester Lourdes (3-18 overall) by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18 in a Section 1AA play-in match in Rochester Monday.

Macy Lembke had seven ace serves for the Awesome Blossoms.

BP (6-18 overall) will play at top-seeded Cannon Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 14 set assists, 7 ace serves, 7 digs; Sierra Larson, 5 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Grace Krjeci, 3 kills, 5 digs; Josie Hoffman, 2 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 digs; Abby Hefling, 8 kills, 1 acce serve, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Haven Carslon, 4 kills, 1 ace serve, 4 blocks; Anna Pauly, 8 kills, 9 blocks, 3 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 12 set assists, 1 kill, 5 digs