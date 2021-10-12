Ask A Trooper: Practice care for driving in fog

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: This week it has been extremely foggy on the morning commute, can you give some advice on driving in fog?

Answer: Driving when the weather limits your visibility can be a challenge for all of us on the road. You can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash by eliminating distractions and by following a few safety tips.

Minnesota law states that every vehicle on a roadway shall display lighted headlamps, lighted tail lamps, and illuminating devices from sunset to sunrise. The law also applies when it’s raining, snowing, sleeting, or hailing and at any time when visibility is impaired by weather or insufficient light, at a distance of 500 feet ahead.

Basic automatic headlights work through sensors which detect how much light is outside. These sensors are located on the dash of the vehicle. The headlights turn on when the sensors detect a certain level of darkness or the level of ambient light.

The problem is there are limitations to automatic headlights. Sometimes they do not turn on during heavy rain, snow or fog, as the light sensor still detects some light.

Many drivers fail to physically turn on their headlights, which will also activate the rear taillights and marker lights. Some drivers assume the sensors will activate all of the vehicle’s lights in reduced visibilities, but that is not always the case.

We recommend what’s called the 3-second-plus following distance rule. Watch the vehicle in front of you. When that vehicle passes an object such as a sign, pole, bridge, etc., count off three seconds. You should not arrive at that spot sooner than your count to three. If you do, you are following too close! Also, you must add one second for every hazard that exists. Hazards include but are not limited to heavy traffic, rain, snow, fog, driving into the sun, etc. In some cases you might have to allow six, seven seconds (or even more) to be safe because of existing hazards.

When visibility is reduced, slow down, increase your following distances, manually turn on your lights and eliminate all distractions.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)