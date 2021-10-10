Archer eclipses 200 yards off offense as Blossoms roll to a win

The top-ranked Blooming Prairie football team had its offense going full speed as it beat Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1 overall) 54-8 in Winthrop Saturday.

Tyler Archer ran for 199 yards and two scores on just 10 carries for BP (6-0 overall) and he also hauled in a 37-yard TD pass.

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 10-for-199, 2 TDs; Brady Kittelson, 3-for-70, TD; Carson Brennecke, 3-for-46; Drew Kittelson, 3-for-27, TD; Cole Wangen, 6-for-18

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 9-for-14, 202, 4 TDs; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-1, 12

Receiving: Colin Jordison, 4-for-92, 2 TDs; Xavier Rennie, 2-for-52, TD; Archer, 1-for-37, TD; Brennecke, 2-for-21; Jett Swenson, 1-for-12; Wangen, 1-for-0