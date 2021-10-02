2-vehicle accident sends five to hospital

A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, in rural Mower County, sent five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 218 and 175th Street in Mower.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by Logan Cox of Austin, was traveling southbound on Highway 218 as was a 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Peggy Hanson of Austin, when the vehicles collided.

All five people in the Jeep Compass ranging in age from 52 to five years old were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin with minor injuries. The report doesn’t state if anybody from the Terrain was transported.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.