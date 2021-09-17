Wingers beat Austin volleyball team in four
The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing by scores of 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 in Red Wing Thursday.
Kennedy Bell had 10 kills for the Packers (1-12 overall).
Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 10 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Thowl Othow, 6 kills, 4 blocks; Joy Deng, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 11 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 3 kills, 23 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Kate Holtz, 4 digs, 4 aces; Emily Hjelmen, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Plo Taw, 1 assist, 10 digs.
