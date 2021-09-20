William “Bill” Weber, 85

Funeral services for William (Bill) A. Weber, age 85, of Albert Lea, formerly of rural Myrtle, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Bayview Funeral Home, Albert Lea. The Rev. Dale Svendsen, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Myrtle, will officiate. Burial will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Myrtle. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Monday. Bill’s family is requesting that masks be worn at all times during the visitation and service. The service will be livestreamed via www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Bill died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester.

William A. Weber was born January 31, 1936, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Sandman) Weber. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1953. Bill was united in marriage to Donna (Hove) Weber on April 30, 1960. The couple dairy farmed in the Myrtle area all their life.

Bill was a longtime, active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Myrtle, and served on the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery Board, Myrtle.

Family and friends were an important part of Bill’s life, and he loved spending quality time with each of them. He would never turn down a chance to chat with anyone, anywhere.

In recent years, Bill enjoyed taking Donna for rides in their old stomping grounds in Glenville, Myrtle, and Northwood to keep up with what was happening. He loved updating his daughters, son-in-law’s, grandsons, and all his friends on what was going on in these communities. Bill took Donna for often lunches at Grandma’s Kitchen and treasured his friends and chats with his Grandma’s Kitchen friends. He was always up to go out for meals with family and friends.

Bill could be found relaxing at home, scratching in his word find books, and figuring out puzzles with Donna, playing cards and games with grandkids and friends, and chatting with neighbors.

Survivors include his wife Donna; daughters, Becky (Clark) Mittag of Glenville, Kathy (Greg) Leidal of Albert Lea; three grandchildren, Andrew (and friend Kalaria Orozco and son Ethan) Mittag of Albert Lea, Jonathan (Kara) Mittag of Garner, Iowa, Adam (Ilene) Mittag of Manly, Iowa.

He was preceded by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Weber.

Memorials preferred to Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.