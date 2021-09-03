Welcoming Week, stop sign request on council agenda

Austin Mayor Steve King will proclaim Sept. 10-19 as Welcoming Week during the Austin City Council’s next regular meeting.

Welcoming Week, created by Welcoming America, celebrates community diversity and raises awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone. The City of Austin has participated in Welcoming Week every year since 2016.

The council will hold a public hearing on sidewalk improvement assessments for Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue to 13th Avenue Northwest) during the meeting. The amount to be assessed to adjacent properties is $8,421.41 at an interest rate of 3.5% for 15 years.

The council will vote on whether or not to revise current city liquor regulations to allow for more than one on-sale license to any one person or place. They will also consider raising the limit of on-sale liquor licenses that the city can issue to exclusive bars from 16 to the state-allowed 18.

The council will also set a public hearing date for fall assessments for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. Property owners facing assessments for services such as snow and junk removal, grass mowing, and other city services will be notified by mail and a notice will be published in the Austin Daily Herald.

The council will hear stop sign requests at 36th Street and Third Place Southwest, 37th Street and Third Place Southwest, and 36th Drive and Sixth Place Southwest during its next work session. According to City Engineer Steven Lang, factors such as the roadway design, limited traffic volume and nature of use do not meet the threshold for stop signs.

The council will also continue its discussion on the 2022 budget during the work session.

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The works session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 or annk@ci.austin.mn.us to make arrangements in advance.

• For a complete meeting agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf.

• For a complete work session agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.