September 14, 2021

Superlarks sweep Wolverines

By Daily Herald

Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons (3-6 overall) by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 in Glenville Tuesday.

River Landers had 11 kills for GM (9-4 overall).

GM stats: Anna Oehlke 6 kills; Emma Grafe 11 assists, 4 aces; River Landers 11 kills, 4 blocks; Isabelle Pretty 8 assists, 3 blocks

