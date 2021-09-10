Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

“Matilda” is coming to the brand new Southland stage this month.

Over 35 students from both Southland and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts will be presenting “Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The performances, split into two days at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, will be the grand opening performance of the new stage and theatre that was built during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical itself got moved up eight weeks out of an abundance of caution.

The musical’s narrative centres on Matilda, a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

People can reserve their tickets at losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. The price is $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults.

Cast

In alphabetical order

* Denotes LeRoy-Ostrander student

Blue Cast Red Cast

Matilda Ava Golombowski Kailyn Schneider

Trunchbull & *Lindsay Bergan

Entertainer

Ms. Honey Katie Popenhagen Lydia Wilde

Mr. Wormwood & Hogan Bergene

Rudolpho

Mrs. Wormwood *Kylie Welsh Lynsey Wilson

Michael Aidan Kiefer

Mrs. Phelps Alanna Wagner Myiah Wagner

Escapologist Brede Nelsen

Acrobat Zoe Steinkamp

Lavender Catrina Main

Brook (Bruce) Cecilia Wiste

Amanda Mirenna Galle

Nigel Emerson Felten

Doctor Bennett Mullenbach

Entertainer Navin Britt

Boarding school students: Olivia Bennett, Shyann Brinkman, Aveda Gallee, Willow Dugan Jones, Jovie Johnson, Lillian McKay, Blakely Meyer, *Ayla Reburn, *Max Reburn, Hunter Staples, Derek Steinkamp, *Taylor Stoopes, Brailyn Swenson, Bobbie Jo Viker, RaeLynne Voigt, Molly Wiste

Crew

Director/Costumes/Props: Madlain Vander

Music Director: Jenna Steinkamp

Stage Manager/ Light Design: Tom Flaherty

Sound & Mic’s: Pete Jacobsen RMS Sound/Light Production

Set Design: Gordy Handeland

Choreography/Asst. Stage Manager: Macy Klaehn

Back Stage Crew: Lydia Reinartz, Emma Mandt

Make Up/ Hair: Kylie Stafford

Box Office/Will Call: Anna Sathre / Melanie Welsh

House Manager: Kelli Popenhagen

Ushers: Kara Golombowki, Michelle Nelsen, Tammy Wiste