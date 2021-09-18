Sen. Gene Dornink: Remembering those lives lost in 9/11

Friends and neighbors,

This week, we joined together to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We will continue to honor all of those who lost their lives that day and we will never forget the sacrifices made by our first responders in the face of tragedy. Across our communities, people came together at memorials, services, and remembrance events. I was able to attend these events in Albert Lea, Austin, and Hollandale. I appreciate the work by veterans, first-responders, and our local Legions to organize and host these wonderful gatherings. I also want to personally thank our veterans and first-responders.

In recent days we have seen leadership changes here in the Senate. Senator Paul Gazelka stepped down as Senate Majority Leader to run for Governor and we were proud to elect Senator Jeremy Miller to take his place. Senator Miller has my absolute confidence and I look forward to working with him to advance our community interests in the upcoming legislative session.

On the DFL side, Senator Susan Kent stepped down as minority leader. Senator Melisa Franzen has been elected to take her place. I hope to work with my colleagues and the new leadership across the aisle to serve all Minnesotans.

This year we had a nationwide census to determine the number of people living in each state, county, and city. These numbers impact the size of our communities represented in the state legislature. Now that we have an accurate count, we have to draw the district lines to level each legislative district to approximately the same population.

The Minnesota legislature has a committee made up of both Republican and DFL representatives to decide where the new district lines will be drawn. The process takes several months and considers factors like community togetherness, logistical sense, and the existing district lines. In 2022, we will have the Minnesota Senate, House, and Governor up for election with the new district lines.

Here in district 27, we need to grow by about 5,500 people. Many other districts need to shrink which means we will soon merge with some surrounding communities. I am looking forward to welcoming our new neighbors and getting to know even more fellow Minnesotans.

The new district lines should be completed early next year. In the meantime, my colleagues and I will continue to serve the communities that have called on us.

As always, I am here for you if you have any comments, questions, or concerns. Please feel free to reach out to me by email at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or call me at 651-296-5240.