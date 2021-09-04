Sarah Lysne: The joy of finding a good therapist

I am writing about this topic because it is something I feel passionate about. Many people are afraid to seek out a therapist because they are ashamed. They may think that they are strong enough to deal with their problems on their own and that seeking a therapist is a sign of weakness.

They may also think that you must have a severe mental health problem to see a therapist. None of this is true. Finding a therapist when you need one shows how strong you are and shows that you care enough about yourself and the people you love to make your life and their lives better.

I sought out a therapist 10 years ago when I was suffering from anxiety. I was putting too much stress on myself and taking on too many obligations. My therapist helped me reorganize and prioritize my life. After I was diagnosed with ALS, I asked my doctor to recommend a therapist.

It was difficult for me to navigate all the emotions that went along with this diagnosis.

My doctor found a perfect therapist for me. She is a woman who has many years of experience in her field. She doesn’t live in Austin, so I often meet with her on Zoom. So many people have said to me “I know I should see a therapist.” The reality is, it takes time. The first therapist I ever saw I did not connect with. My advice would be to shop for a therapist that meets your needs.

We spend time shopping for many things in our lives; furniture, an insurance agent, a car, a real estate agent. Why not put some time into shopping for a therapist?

You might think that you can’t afford one, but many health care plans will pay for this service. It has been proven that our mental health affects our physical health. I believe that our society would be so much healthier as a whole if more people took the time to care for their mental health. A therapist is different than speaking with a family member about your problems. A therapist looks at things from a unbiased standpoint. They have the expertise and the knowledge to guide you in the right direction.

We need to stop judging people when they have the courage to seek professionals to make their life better.