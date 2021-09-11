Rockets take down Packer football team
The Austin football team lost to Rochester John Marshall (1-1 overall) 31-12 in Rochester Friday.
The Packers (0-2 overall) trailed 20-0 at halftime.
AUSTIN STATS
Passing: Jack Lang, 5-for-16, 83; Brayden Bishop, 6-for-8, 114, 2 TD
Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 3-for-53, TD; Isaac Osgood, 2-for-52, TD; Manny Guy, 2-for-49; Victor Idris, 2-for-21; Wilson, 1-for-13; Fisher, 1-for-9
Rushing: Joe Walker, 16-for-55; Lathan Wilson, 2-for-18; Lang, 7-for-17
