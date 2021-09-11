Rebels stumble against Lanesboro

ADAMS — The Southland football team ran into a tough opponent for the second straight week as it lost to Lanseboro 40-20 Friday night.

The Rebels (0-2 overall) had a chance to take momentum into halftime after stopping the Burros on fourth down at their own 39-yard line and then drove to Lanesboro’s five-yard line. Brendan Kennedy had a five-yard TD catch that would’ve brought the Rebels within 16-13 called back on an illegal formation penalty and the half ended with quarterback Harrison Hanna being sacked.

The No. 4 ranked Burros (2-0 overall) put together two straight TD drives in the third quarter to put the game away.

“We’ve played two of the best teams in the state already,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said. “We’re young, we’re inexperienced and we’re so undisciplined right now and it’s really hurting us. It’s not from lack of effort, they’re working hard. We just don’t have nine three year starters anymore and that’s hard. We just have to battle through the growing pains and inexperience of being a young team.”

Southland doesn’t have a lot of running backs with experience. Senior Christian Luthe, who wears No. 54, has answered the call as a big bruiser. Luthe had a 54-yard TD run and a five-yard TD run in the second half as he finished with 135 rushing yards.

Luthe played running back as an eighth grader, but he had been playing left guard for the last two years before switching to fullback this fall.

“It’s fun, and it’s pretty cool to be back there, but as long as whoever is carrying the ball is moving the ball and scoring touchdowns, it’s all that I care about,” Luthe said.

Luthe said it has been a tough go for some of Southland’s younger players early on.

“We’ve got some young guys and it’s tough,” Luthe said. “As the season goes on, we’re going to just keep getting better. Lanesboro is a good team and they’ve got a good offensive line. They’re big and you can tell they’ve been in the weight room.”

The Rebels opened the game on a 15 play, 68 yard drive that was capped by an Eli Wolff two-yard TD run that made it 7-0. Wolff had four of his eight first half catches in that drive as well, but he left the game with an injury with 6:48 left in the second quarter.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lanseboro 8 8 16 8 — 40

Southland 7 0 6 6 — 20

First quarter

(S) Eli Wolff 2 run (Noah Bauer kick) (15 plays, 68 yards) 5:55

(L) JT Rein 30 run (Rein from Semmen) (2 plays, 45 yards) 4:55

Second quarter

(L) Semmen 14 run (Howard from Semmen) (8 plays, 71 yards) 3:37

Third quarter

(L) Rein 76 run (Clarke from Semmen) (2 plays, 80 yards) 6:51

(L) Carter Hovland 1 run (Semmen run) (5 plays, 44 yards) 2:06

(S) Christian Luthe 54 run (pass failed) (4 plays, 77 yards) :54

Fourth quarter

(S) Luthe 5 run (pass failed) (9 plays, 84 yards) 5:01

(L) Jordan Peterson 27 pass from Semmen (Lawstuen run) (3 plays, 58 yards) 4:08

SOUTHLAND STATS

Rushing: Christian Luthe, 12-for-135, 2 TDs; Brendan Kennedy, 5-for-9; Wolff, 2-for-8; Landon Chillman, 5-for-1; Harrison Hanna, 5-for-(-1)

Passing: Hanna, 17-for-28, 174; Noah Bauer, 2-for-2, 43

Receiving: Wolff, 9-for-80; Jack Bruggeman, 2-for-48; Kennedy, 5-for-34; Jake Stroup, 1-for-25; Andrew Timm, 1-for-18; Isaac Felten, 1-for-12

Defense: Travis Kirtz, 1 sack

Penalties: 3-for-25

LANESBORO STATS

Rushing: 337

Passing: 37

Penalties: 5-for-45