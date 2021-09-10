Rebels score their first win
The Southland volleyball team beat Kingsland 20-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18 in Adams Thursday.
Nora Schmitz had 30 digs for the Rebels (1-3 overall).
Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre 11 kills, 1 block; Maddy Bhend 24 assists; Bailey Johnson 11 kills, 21 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Bria Nelsen 7 assists, 2 aces; Nora Schmitz 30 digs; Lynsey Wilson 4 aces; Hattie Wiste 6 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Katie Popenhagen 1.5 blocks
You Might Like
Grand Meadow volleyball team beats Cardinals in four
The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (3-2 overall) by scores of 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 in LeRoy Thursday. Kendyl... read more