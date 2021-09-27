Rebels power past Lyle-Pacelli football team
The Southland football team beat Lyle-Pacelli (0-3 overall) 56-8 in Lyle Friday.
The Rebels (2-2 overall) put up 49 points in the first half.
SOUTHLAND STATS
Passing: Harrison Hanna, 5-for-7, 86, TD; Brendan Kennedy, 0-for-1
Receiving: Kennedy, 4-for-66; Jack Bruggeman, 1-for-20, TD
Rushing: Hanna, 5-for-143, 4 TDs; Kennedy, 11-for-92, 2 TDs; No. 40, 6-for-57, TD Tyson Stevens, 6-for-11; Christian Luthe, 2-for-10
LP STATS
Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 4-for-13, 23; Landon Meyer, 0-for-3
Receiving: Meyer, 3-for-16; Trey Anderson, 1-for-7
Rushing: Brady Tufte, 9-for-112; Trey Anderson, 14-for-47; Jake Truckenmiller, 7-for-20; Hunter VaDeer, 4-for-13
Cousins, Vikings cruise 30-17, end skid vs. Seahawks
MINNEAPOLIS — After two narrow losses to start the season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings found a foolproof way... read more