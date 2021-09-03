Packer volleyball team falls to Owatonna in four

The Austin volleyball team put up a fight, but it lost to Owatonna (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Joy Deng had eight kills for the Packers (0-3 overall, 0-2 Big Nine) and Plo Taw added 15 digs.

“The tide is starting to turn and the atmosphere is starting to build,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We played our best volleyball in this match. It wasn’t always clean, but they hung in there and responded accordingly. We are building something very special, and it is so exciting to watch.”

Austin stats: Joy Deng, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Thwol Othow, 6 kills, 4 blocks; Kennedy Bell, 3 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Ava Denzer, 3 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 5 aces; Emily Hjelmen, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace; Chloe Jenkins, 18 assists, 7 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Plo Taw, 2 aces, 15 digs.