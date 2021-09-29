Packer girls tennis team closes out regular season with a win

The Austin girls tennis team wrapped up regular season play with a 4-3 win over Red Wing (4-9 overall, 2-8 Big Nine) on the road Tuesday.

The Packers (6-10 overall, 4-7 Big Nine won three of the four singles matches and Kaitlin Meiergerd sealed the win with a three-set victory at No. 2.

“Kaitlin came through in her third set with the match in the balance and the sun going down,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “She showed great patience in her match. Emma Haugen continues to play really good tennis and showed that in her win tonight. Gracie Schmitt played one of her better matches of the season to beat a very athletic player from Red Wing.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Hannah Kosek (RW) 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Allie Roe (RW) 6-4 , 1-6 , 6-2

No. 3 Abigail Schmaltz (RW) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-2

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Lillian Hartman (RW) 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) def. Allie Meyer/Nora Meyer (RW) 6-3 , 7-6

No. 2 Ava Johnson/Ella Johnson (RW) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-1

No. 3 Cienna Fanning/Aftyen Bluhm (RW) def. Vida Curtis/Kaitlyn Riskedahl (A) 6-3 , 6-3