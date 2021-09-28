Packer boys take sixth in Mankato

The Austin boys finished sixth out of eight teams and the Packer girls had an incomplete score at the cross country invite in Mankato Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took fifth for the Austin girls and Thomas Herrick took 14th for the Austin boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 56; 2. Chaska 60; 3. Rochester Mayo 69; 4. Mankato West 86; 5. Rochester John Marshall 109; 6. Austin 135; 7. Albert Lea 145; 8. St. Peter 254

Austin: Thomas Herrick (14th, 18:25); Joseph Garry (27th, 18:58.7); Thomas Asmus (28th, 18:59.6); Corbin Pathammavong (32nd, 19:12.4); Jackson Barry (34th, 19:18.5); Kaden Murley (45th, 20:23.3)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 31; 2. Mankato East 53; 3. Chaska 57; 4. Rochester Mayo 101; 5. Rochester John Marshall 106

Austin: Marissa Shute (fifth, 21:08.2); Nadia Vaughn (seventh, 21:18.4); Kya McManus (27th, 23:35.4); Lillyan Weise (32nd, 23:52.2)