Overnight I-90 detour postponed to Oct. 4 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

The detour of Interstate 90 in Austin for the 28th St. NE bridge deck concrete pour has been postponed from Thursday night to Monday night, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work was originally scheduled Thursday, Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., so crews can pour concrete for the new bridge deck. Motorists will be directed up and down the ramps during the work and should follow the signs.

If it is postponed because of weather, MnDOT expects the work to occur sometime later in the week.

A height restriction of 14.5 feet under the bridge remains in place when traffic is allowed under the bridge and will continue into October. Trucks exceeding the height limit must use the traffic ramps to avoid going under the bridge during this time.

Other detours remain in place.