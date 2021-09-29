Overnight I-90 detour planned Sept. 30 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

Interstate 90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down the exit- and on-ramps at 28th St. NE from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, while crews pour concrete for the new bridge deck, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be directed up and down the ramps during the work and should follow the signs.

If it is postponed because of weather, MnDOT expects the work to occur sometime later this week or the week of Oct. 4.

A height restriction of 14.5 feet under the bridge remains in place when traffic is allowed under the bridge and will continue into October. Trucks exceeding the height limit must use the traffic ramps to avoid going under the bridge during this time.

Other detours remain in place.

Detours

· Eastbound I-90 motorists (coming from Austin) who want to reach locations on the north side of the 28th Street Northeast bridge will continue past Exit 181 for 3 miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Highway 56, turning west (left) on 220th Street to travel west to reach 28th Street Northeast on the north side of the bridge.

· Westbound I-90 motorists who want to reach locations on the south side of 28th Street Northeast or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Highway 56 and then west (right) on 215th Street.

· Southbound motorists on 28th Street Northeast who want to cross the bridge or enter eastbound I-90 will detour by entering westbound I-90 and using Exit 180B, crossing I-90, entering eastbound I-90 or exiting at Exit 181 to then travel south on 28th Street Northeast.

· Northbound motorists on 28th Street Northeast who want to cross the bridge or travel westbound on I-90 will travel east (right) on 215th Street to Highway 56, turn north (left) to reach I-90. Motorists will enter westbound I-90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach north side destinations or continue on 28th Street Northeast.