Murder suspect arrested

A man suspected in the July 31 shooting death of an Austin woman has been arrested.

Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, was taken into custody Friday morning. The Herald reached out to the Austin Police Department for details, but was unable to make contact.

McGruder, who also goes by the nickname “Solid,” was wanted for felony second-degree murder in the July 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills. Austin police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31 about a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. Responding officers and EMS personnel provided aid to Gills at the scene and she was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, where she later died.

