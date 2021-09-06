Mabel-Canton edges out Lyle-Pacelli football team
The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost its season opener to Mabel-Canton 16-6 in Lyle Friday.
Jake Truckenmiller threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bauer with 13 seconds left in the game to help L-P avoid the shutout.
LP STATS
Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 7-for-20, 53, TD
Rushing: Trey Anderson, 13-for-29; Truckenmiller, 10-for-29; Brady Tufte, 5-for-2
Receiving: Anderson, 4-for-22; Landon Meyer, 2-for-16; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-15, TD
