Mabel-Canton edges out Lyle-Pacelli football team

The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost its season opener to Mabel-Canton 16-6 in Lyle Friday.

Jake Truckenmiller threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bauer with 13 seconds left in the game to help L-P avoid the shutout.

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 7-for-20, 53, TD

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 13-for-29; Truckenmiller, 10-for-29; Brady Tufte, 5-for-2

Receiving: Anderson, 4-for-22; Landon Meyer, 2-for-16; Hunter Bauer, 1-for-15, TD