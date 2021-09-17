Lillian E. Fetterly, 94

Lillian Elsiemae Fetterly became our angel on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the spry age of 94.

Lillian – aka Peegee- was born on August 12, 1927 to Wiley and Dorothy (Mohr) Tolen in Los Angeles, CA. She was the proud oldest sibling to Wiley (Joy) Tolen (WA) and Vicky Kline (CT).

She met Floyd E Fetterly on his motorcycle trip through California. They married at a chapel in Las Vegas, NV on March 6, 1944. They settled in Austin, MN where they built their home and raised a family. Lillian and Floyd remained happily married until his passing in 1992.

Lillian and Floyd had 4 children: Larry Fetterly, San Marcos, CA; Richard (Pauline) Fetterly, Faribault, MN; Roger Fetterly, Crystal, MN; and Peggy Orth, Austin, MN. She had 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Lillian bowled in her younger years. She was a member of the Friends of Forestville, the Hormel Nature Center, the Mower County Historical and Genealogy Societies and a local writer’s group. She was honored to have her work published in the Austin Living magazine.

Lillian embraced life to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking, travel, history, genealogy, all things California & Disney. Some of her crafting skills included leatherwork, ceramics, stained glass, and making teddy bears. She willingly shared her knowledge, talents and experiences.

She was known by everyone as a kind and welcoming woman who always saw the best in others. We thank her for sharing her life with us!

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.