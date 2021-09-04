Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritan helps with grocery bill

My thanks to the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries at the store recently.

My items were bagged as I reached in my purse for my billfold. To my dismay, my billfold could not be found. As time went on, I continued to search in my bag while several associates gathered. Suddenly, a stranger was inserting his credit card to pay for my groceries and end the dilemma.

I would like to repay him but can only offer my thanks for his surprising kindness.

I had left my billfold at a restaurant and luckily it was held for me.

Gratefully

Alice Anderson