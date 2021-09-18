Letter to the Editor: Community makes Walk for Animals a success

The Mower County Humane Society held its 25th Walk for the Animals on Sept 12, 2021. THANK YOU to all who had a hand in raising $11,700. One hundred percent will be used to rescue abandoned pets in Mower County.

The Mower County Humane Society is an all-volunteer group. Vet expenses for 2020 were $170,000, so these donations are greatly appreciated.

THANK YOU to Det. Derek Ellis and K9 Rudy for leading the walkers through Todd Park. THANK YOU to Det. Ellis, K9 Rudy and officer Ryan Leif for the demonstration that showcased Rudy’s skills. It was a great show of skills, and the citizens present were very impressed.

THANK YOU to Michaela Tews for donating her photography skills to help make this event fun and memorable. THANK YOU to Annette Mueller for the fun game of “Heads or Tails.” And of course, THANK YOU to Barry Rush for donating his sound system and keeping us all on task!

THANK YOU to Barb Lewis, Ruth Pickering, Mary Mueller and Myah, Teegan, and Elijah for raising a combined total of a little over $6,500!!

THANK YOU to Austin Park and Rec, The Austin Daily Herald, KAAL TV6, KIMT TV3, KAUS, Pet Supplies Plus (where MCHS merchandise is for sale!), The Pet Authority, and all of the volunteers who made this event a success.

The Mower County Humane Society will be hosting three more low-cost spay/neuter clinics for both cats and dogs this year. They are scheduled on the Fridays of Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. To sign up, you must contact MNSNAP directly at MNSNAP.org. Help make a positive difference in our community and spay or neuter your pet!

Kelly Rush

Mower County

Humane Society