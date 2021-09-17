Kenyon-Wanamingo sweeps Blooming Prairie

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo by scores of 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 in BP Thursday.

Abby Hefling had four kills and three blocks for BP (2-8 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 6 set assists, 5 digs, 1 kill; Madi Lea, 4 digs; Grace Krejci, 7 digs, 1 kill; Josie Hoffman, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills; Abby Hefling, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Haven Carlson, 5 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Anna Pauly, 3 kills, 3 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 7 set assists