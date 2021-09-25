Jamey Helgeson: 11th annual Taste of Mower County cancelled

While we were very excited for the return of the Taste of Mower County after it was cancelled in 2020, on Sept. 17, 2021, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event in the interest of community health and safety as we monitor the increasing spread of this new wave of COVID-19 in our community.

All sponsors and chefs have been notified. While we will not plan to hold a live or virtual event this year, we have already set a date for Oct. 16, 2022 to hopefully bring back the Taste of Mower County as you have come to expect it with great food, great chefs and great people coming together for a good cause.

For more information, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc2021, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Take Action!

Right now, Congress is working on legislation as part of the budget reconciliation that will greatly affect the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

Urge your members of Congress to meet the needs of people with disabilities, their families, and the direct care workforce by investing in Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) to expand access to those services and create more and better direct care jobs. Share your story about the importance of HCBS now at https://tinyurl.com/Take-Action-HCBS.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool Party at Austin YMCA at ACRC, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Austin Packers Homecoming Football Game, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: Cooking for Comfort, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: Friday Night Social: Trivia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Minneopa State Park and River Hills Mall Shopping at 9 a.m.