In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge played five tables Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Players came from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

Tuesday winners:

First place, Joyce Crowe and Vandy Newman; second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; third place, Joann Maxfield and Larry Heimsness; fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners:

First place, Vandy Newman and Dave Ring; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fourth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson.

Both sessions are played weekly at the Mower County Senior Center; which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until about 3 p.m. Other card games in the center on Tuesdays include 500. This week four tables played; Denny Bray won first.

Other programs such as exercise classes, well attended fitness and wellness groups, and a walking program are all free to seniors. A membership is available to all for $24 per year.

Call the Senior Center at 1-507-433-2370 for answers to any questions.

Programs such as Grief Counseling and flu shots will be available on Oct. 5, and Nancy Cox is there each Wednesday to do alterations. This center is one busy place.