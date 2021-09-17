In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Mower County Senior Center in Austin is teeming with activity since their renovation. Five and a half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday.

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place (tie): Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; fifth place, Connie Johnson and Larry Crowe.

Six full tables played on Wednesday.

First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fourth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; sixth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan.

Players from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin all took home the honors this week.

Elsewhere, 500 was being played and another group was in the sewing room doing needlework. The wood carvers have started up again, and at 11 a.m. an all volunteer group served lunch. The center opens at 8 a.m. and is open to the public. Call 433-2370 for more information.