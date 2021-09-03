In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Five and half tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday. Winners were:

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Clevland; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt

Six full tables played on Wednesday. Winners:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Joyce Crowe and Dave Ring; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; fifth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; sixth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher.

Both sessions play weekly at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

Players participate for placings and prize money and come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. We welcome any and all players who love this competitive game. Bring a partner or call Joyce at 437-2750 to find for you.