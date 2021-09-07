Hunts for a pair of causes upcoming in October

A pair of great hunting opportunities for great causes will be back-to-back in October.

The third annual Disabled American Veterans Pheasant Hunt will be held on Oct. 1 at Three Arrows Hunting Preserve near LeRoy, followed the next day on Oct. 2 by the seventh annual Hunt for a Cure.

This year’s DAV Pheasant Hunt is expected to host 60 veterans, who wil get to enjoy a great day of hunting provided by the Mower County Habitat & Pheasants Forever Chapter No. 670.

The hunt will be broken into two flights, both morning and afternoon. The morning hunt will go from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second hunt will be 1-4 p.m. Lunch will be served for both flights and a group photo will be taken at 12:30 p.m.

Four trac-chairs for both morning and afternoon hunts will be available for those with mobility challenges.

For more information and to register for the event, go to http://www.pfmowercountyhabitat.org/events/1330-2021-3rd-annual-dav-disabled-american-vets-hunt/

Hunt for a Cure will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. Registration fee for one is $125 and required the day of the event. All proceeds will go to The Hormel Institute.

To date the Hunt for a Cure has raised $25,000 for the HI. This year, Absolute Energy of Lyle has offered to sponsor the event.

For more information on Hunt for a Cure and to register, visit: www.pfmowercountyhabitat.org/events/1331-2021-7th-annual-hunt-for-a-cure/ or www.facebook.com/events/357325942793869?ref=newsfeed.