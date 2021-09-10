Helen A. Knutson, 97

Helen Adella Knutson, age 97 of Austin, Minnesota entered her eternal home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born April 8, 1924 on a farm near LeRoy, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Henry and Louise (Christianson) Knutson. She had one sister, Marion Knutson.

Passionate about education, Helen began her career as an elementary teacher in a country school. She later taught in Taopi, LeRoy and Northfield before dedicating 31 years to Sumner Elementary School in Austin. Helen loved helping other’s learn so they could have a better life. After her retirement in 1985, Helen continued to serve the teaching profession through memberships to numerous state and local education associations.

Helen was committed to the betterment of her community. She contributed her time, talent and resources to serve on various committees, organizations and groups. She loved volunteering at local nursing homes, visiting one to one and providing programs and Bible studies for the residents. She was also involved with Austin People Promoting Long-term Education; American Association of University Women; Habitat for Humanity; Mower County Seniors; Historical Hormel Home; Friends of the Nature Center; Austin High School Alumni and Friends Association; Cedar River Branch of the Lutheran Brotherhood and Austin Christian Women’s Council.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed quilting, reading and travel. She was able to participate in many bus tours that took her across the country and around the world.

Above all, Helen loved Jesus. She never hesitated to share about Jesus with those around her. She believed that in order to be a Christian, you have to live your faith. Helen was active in the church body through attendance, serving on committees, and teaching Sunday school. She was a chairperson of Austin Bible Study, a coordinator of Area County Bible Studies, a teacher of Friendship Bible Studies and a regional chair of Wycliffe Bible Translator banquets.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her adopted family David and Mari Jo Stanek and their daughters; Kellee Tussing (Kevin); Katie Ohman (David); Kristin Westland (Adam); as well as many dear friends and relatives.

Services were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 followed by interment at LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery.

Please send memorials to Youth for Christ – Austin, c/o John Englestad, 116 W Clark St. Albert Lea, MN 56007 or to donor’s choice. Services prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.