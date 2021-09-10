Hayfield volleyball team sweeps Blooming Prairie

The Hayfield volleyball team swept Blooming Prairie (0-4 overall) by scores of 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 in BP Thursday.

Reese Bauman hammered down 17 kills, while tallying 10 digs for Hayfield (3-0 overall).

“I thought we stayed in control the whole time,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Kruger said. “Reese Bauman dominated the game and she put it away.”

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 14 digs, 7 set assists, 1 ace serve; Sierra Larson, 2 kills, 1 ace serve; Madi Lea, 11 digs; Grace Krjeci, 5 digs, 2 kills; Josi Hoffman, 4 digs; Abby Hefling, 3 digs, 3 kills; Anna Pauly, 3 digs

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 13 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 8 kills, 13 digs; Reese Bauman, 17 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Bella Lubbert, 1 kill; Natalee Heydt, 4 kills, 4 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 3 digs; Sydney Risius, 14 set assists, 3 digs; Anna Bamlet, 20 set assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Cierra O’Malley, 1 ace